Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show comes to ITV on Saturday mornings

Oti Mabuse fronts her brand new chat show on Saturday mornings on ITV from this weekend.

Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show begins on Saturday, 15 April at 8:30AM and continues Saturday mornings on ITV1 and ITVX.

It sees the Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing On Ice star offer up a mix of celebrity guest chats, delicious dinner inspiration, and plenty of feel-good weekend energy.

Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show. Pictured: Oti Mabuse (C) Cactus TV

Oti said ahead of the first episode: “The show is about positivity, it’s about starting people on a good note so they can enjoy their day and have a good weekend. For me, to be trusted with that feels incredible.”

The performer and TV personality enthused: “It’s going to be a lot of fun. There’s going to be a lot of laughter. I want people to feel like they learned something or they discovered something new.

“I would love for people to be able to engage with the show and say the things they’re learning and what they have done to feel a part of the family. We’re going to eat and learn about international food, we’re going to do some international dances. It’s going to cover a whole lot of things in 45 minutes.”

Saying the show was something she always wanted to do, Oti continued: “I think shows like this sound showbiz but it’s not showbiz – it’s you talking to people at home and being in their homes every weekend.

“I’ve done so many primetime shows which are big showbiz shows but this is something else – it’s calm, fun and you’re communicating with people on a one-to-one level. It’s completely different and I love working with people and connecting with people. It’s always been a goal of mine and a big wish.”

Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show starts Saturday 15 April 2023 and continues Saturday mornings on ITV1 and ITVX

The new show is one of two beginning this weekend with Laura Whitmore hosting her own breakfast show on Sundays.