Beyond Paradise renewed for series two and Christmas special on BBC One

Death In Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise has been confirmed for a second series on BBC One.

The show follows Kris Marshall’s character DI Humphrey Goodman after his emotional exit from the original show in 2017.

Fresh from the ending of its first outing tonight, a new series plus a Christmas special have been confirmed.

Beyond Paradise: Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL). Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

Returning to brighten up living rooms with their heart-warming relationships and puzzling criminal capers are Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd.

In the final of the first series on Friday, fans were treated to a special crossover as Humphrey Goodman visited his old stomping ground in Saint Marie. While taking in the blue-skied vista of the Caribbean coastline, the Detective Inspector took some time away to clear his mind and consider his future in Shipton Abbott.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: “I’m beyond excited to return to Shipton Abbott for both a Christmas special and second series of Beyond Paradise. The response from BBC viewers to series one has been a joy to see, and like its millions of fans I’m intrigued to find out what new mysteries lie in store for Humphrey, Martha and the team.”

Tim Key, Executive Producer, Red Planet Pictures added: “We’ve been blown away by the audience response to the show and are so happy that people have taken it to their hearts. We can’t wait to get our amazing cast back together to continue the story – and to be able to pay a visit to Shipton Abbott at Christmas is even better.”

The first series is available to watch online now in the UK on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox International in North America, the Nordics and in South Africa.