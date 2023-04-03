ITV has confirmed a sixth series of Unforgotten starring Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan.

Fresh from the end of the series five on Monday night, a brand new run of six episodes have been confirmed.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan will both reprise their roles as DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan and DCI Jess James. Their characters have had a complex on-screen relationship that began with tension and conflict, but ultimately developed into a positive dynamic, promising an exciting new partnership for fans to look forward to.

UNFORGOTTEN SERIES 5. Pictured: SINEAD KEENAN as DCI Jessica James,SANJEEV BHASKAR as DI Sunny.Khan,MARTINA LAIRD as Ebele Falade,IAN MCELHINNEY as Lord Tony Hume,MAX RINEHART as Karol Wojski and RHYS YATES as Jay Royce.

Series six will once again follow the pair as they investigate more cold cases and unsolved crimes from the past, unravelling secrets and unearthing buried truths along the way.

Further casting for the new series will be announced at the time of production

Unforgotten, which first aired in 2015, is currently the most watched programme on ITV this year.

Each of the new six episodes will be written by series creator Chris Lang who is also known for his work on Innocent, The Hookup Plan, Dark Heart, A Mother’s Son and the recently BAFTA nominated ITV drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

Past series of Unforgotten are available to watch online now via ITVX.

A teaser for the latest fifth series shares: “The series opens with the clock ticking down to DCI James’s first day in her new job with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life. Determined to make a good first impression with her new colleagues, will Jess be in the right frame of mind to deliver and inspire the team?

“And inevitably how will the ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart haunt her? After all, Cassie will be big shoes for her to fill. Does she have the resolve, professionalism and spirit to live up to her much-admired and respected predecessor?”

