Magpie Murders cast revealed for drama on BBC One

Magpie Murders has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Based on his chart-topping book of the same names, Anthony Horowitz adapts Magpie Murders for the screen.

A teaser for the six-part murder mystery within a murder mystery: “It all starts with the end. Two baffling deaths: one in a book, one in real life.

Magpie Murders: Susan Ryeland (LESLEY MANVILLE), Atticus Pund (TIM McMULLAN). Credit: BBC/Eleventh Hour Films/Nick Wall

“Anthony Horowitz’s mind-bending murder mystery, starring Lesley Manville as a determined sleuth.”

Magpie Murders 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Magpie Murders…

Lesley Manville plays Susan Ryeland

Conleth Hill plays Alan Conway

Tim McMullan plays Atticus Pünd

Michael Maloney plays Charles Clover

Alexandros Logothetis plays Andreas Patakis

Claire Rushbrook plays Katie Williams

Daniel Mays plays Locke/Chubb

Matthew Beard plays James/Fraser

Ian Lloyd Anderson plays Brent/Writer

Karen Westwood plays Mary Blakiston

Jude Hill plays Young Sam

Harry Lawtey plays Robert Blakiston

Pippa Haywood plays Claire/Clarissa

Joel Birkett plays Young Robert

Nia Deacon plays Joy Sanderling

Dorothy Atkinson plays Lady Frances Pye

Chu Omambala plays Rev Robeson/Rev Osborne

Karl Collins plays Jack

Lorcan Cranitch plays Sir Magnus/Max Ryeland

Sanjeev Kohli plays Sajid/Dr Kamal

Sutara Gayle plays Gemma Whiteley

Nathan Clarke plays Freddy/Frederick

Danielle Ryan plays Alice

David Herlihy plays Matthew Blakiston

Watch Magpie Murders on TV and online

Magpie Murders airs on BBC One from Saturday, 1 April at 9:15PM. Episodes will continue on TV weekly on Saturday nights.

Alternatively, the full series is available to watch online now via BBC iPlayer.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “Editor Susan Ryeland is eagerly awaiting the manuscript from Clover Books’ number one best-selling author Alan Conway, whose hero Atticus Pünd regularly solves murder mysteries in the fictional village of Saxby on Avon.

“Susan is drawn into her own mystery when she and her boss realise that the final chapter is missing and Conway is found dead in his shrubbery.”

