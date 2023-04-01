Magpie Murders cast revealed for drama on BBC One

Magpie Murders has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Based on his chart-topping book of the same names, Anthony Horowitz adapts Magpie Murders for the screen.
A teaser for the six-part murder mystery within a murder mystery: “It all starts with the end. Two baffling deaths: one in a book, one in real life.
“Anthony Horowitz’s mind-bending murder mystery, starring Lesley Manville as a determined sleuth.”
Magpie Murders 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Magpie Murders…
Lesley Manville plays Susan Ryeland
Conleth Hill plays Alan Conway
Tim McMullan plays Atticus Pünd
Michael Maloney plays Charles Clover
Alexandros Logothetis plays Andreas Patakis
Claire Rushbrook plays Katie Williams
Daniel Mays plays Locke/Chubb
Matthew Beard plays James/Fraser
Ian Lloyd Anderson plays Brent/Writer
Karen Westwood plays Mary Blakiston
Jude Hill plays Young Sam
Harry Lawtey plays Robert Blakiston
Pippa Haywood plays Claire/Clarissa
Joel Birkett plays Young Robert
Nia Deacon plays Joy Sanderling
Dorothy Atkinson plays Lady Frances Pye
Chu Omambala plays Rev Robeson/Rev Osborne
Karl Collins plays Jack
Lorcan Cranitch plays Sir Magnus/Max Ryeland
Sanjeev Kohli plays Sajid/Dr Kamal
Sutara Gayle plays Gemma Whiteley
Nathan Clarke plays Freddy/Frederick
Danielle Ryan plays Alice
David Herlihy plays Matthew Blakiston
Watch Magpie Murders on TV and online
Magpie Murders airs on BBC One from Saturday, 1 April at 9:15PM. Episodes will continue on TV weekly on Saturday nights.
Alternatively, the full series is available to watch online now via BBC iPlayer.
A teaser of the first episode shares: “Editor Susan Ryeland is eagerly awaiting the manuscript from Clover Books’ number one best-selling author Alan Conway, whose hero Atticus Pünd regularly solves murder mysteries in the fictional village of Saxby on Avon.
“Susan is drawn into her own mystery when she and her boss realise that the final chapter is missing and Conway is found dead in his shrubbery.”