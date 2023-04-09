Why Didn't They Ask Evans? cast revealed for ITV drama

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The drama is based on Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel of the same name.
A teaser shares: “A man lies dying at the foot of a cliff, apparently the victim of an accidental fall; with his final breath, he utters the mysterious question of the title and promptly expires. Some people – perhaps most people – might shrug at the impenetrable oddness of the words and move on with their lives.
“But Bobby Jones and his childhood friend, Lady Frances ‘Frankie’ Derwent, are not most people. They resolve to honour the dead man by deciphering, and then answering, his final question. In so doing, they hit upon a dark conspiracy of deceit, betrayal and – perhaps unsurprisingly – murder.”
Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?
Will Poulter plays Bobby Jones
Lucy Boynton plays Frankie Derwent
Conleth Hill plays Dr. Alwyn Thomas
Maeve Dermody plays Moira Nicholson
Daniel Ings plays Roger Bassington-ffrench
Jonathan Jules plays Ralph ‘Knocker’ Beadon
Alistair Petrie plays Rev. Richard Jones
Nicholas Asbury plays Mr. Angel
Morwenna Banks plays Amelia Cayman
Richard Dixon plays Leo Cayman
Christian Patterson plays Sergeant Ellis
Nia Trussler Jones Jones plays Gladys Roberts
Benedict Wolf plays Hari Singh
Miles Jupp plays Henry Bassington-ffrench
Amy Nuttall plays Sylvia Bassington-ffrench
Paul Whitehouse plays Askew
Patrick Barlow plays Wilfred Bragge
Joshua James plays Dr. George Arbuthnot
Hugh Laurie plays Dr. James Nicholson
Leon Ockenden plays Alex Pritchard
Nicholas Banks plays ‘Thicko’ Derwent-Broxley
Carlie Enoch Carlie Enoch plays Ivy Marshall
Rufus Bateman Rufus Bateman plays Tommy Bassington-ffrench
Watch Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? on TV and online
The new series of Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? broadcasts on ITV1 over three consecutive nights: Sunday, 9 April to Tuesday, 11 April inclusive at 9PM on ITV.
Alternatively the full series is available to watch online via ITVX here.
A teaser of the first episode shares: “Ex-naval lieutenant Bobby Jones is a young man ‘in irons’. Drifting idly from job to job in his home town of Marchbolt on the north Wales coast, Bobby stumbles across a ghastly scene: a stranger has fallen from a cliff and broken his back.
“With his dying breath, the man utters the words: ‘Why didn’t they ask Evans?’, setting Bobby an impossible challenge. It’s a question he can neither answer nor understand – and perhaps he wouldn’t even try if it weren’t for the intervention of a childhood friend who stirs him to action.”