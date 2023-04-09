Why Didn't They Ask Evans? cast revealed for ITV drama

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? Pictured: LUCY BOYNTON as Frankie Derwent and WILL POULTER as Bobby Jones. (c) Mammoth Screen/Agatha Christie Limited

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The drama is based on Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel of the same name.

A teaser shares: “A man lies dying at the foot of a cliff, apparently the victim of an accidental fall; with his final breath, he utters the mysterious question of the title and promptly expires. Some people – perhaps most people – might shrug at the impenetrable oddness of the words and move on with their lives.

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? Pictured: JIM BROADBENT as Lord Marcham, EMMA THOMPSON as Lady Marcham, LUCY BOYNTON as Frankie Derwent with Director Hugh Laurie (c) Mammoth Screen/Agatha Christie Limited

“But Bobby Jones and his childhood friend, Lady Frances ‘Frankie’ Derwent, are not most people. They resolve to honour the dead man by deciphering, and then answering, his final question. In so doing, they hit upon a dark conspiracy of deceit, betrayal and – perhaps unsurprisingly – murder.”

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

Will Poulter plays Bobby Jones

Lucy Boynton plays Frankie Derwent

Conleth Hill plays Dr. Alwyn Thomas

Maeve Dermody plays Moira Nicholson

Daniel Ings plays Roger Bassington-ffrench

Jonathan Jules plays Ralph ‘Knocker’ Beadon

Alistair Petrie plays Rev. Richard Jones

Nicholas Asbury plays Mr. Angel

Morwenna Banks plays Amelia Cayman

Richard Dixon plays Leo Cayman

Christian Patterson plays Sergeant Ellis

Nia Trussler Jones Jones plays Gladys Roberts

Benedict Wolf plays Hari Singh

Miles Jupp plays Henry Bassington-ffrench

Amy Nuttall plays Sylvia Bassington-ffrench

Paul Whitehouse plays Askew

Patrick Barlow plays Wilfred Bragge

Joshua James plays Dr. George Arbuthnot

Hugh Laurie plays Dr. James Nicholson

Leon Ockenden plays Alex Pritchard

Nicholas Banks plays ‘Thicko’ Derwent-Broxley

Carlie Enoch Carlie Enoch plays Ivy Marshall

Rufus Bateman Rufus Bateman plays Tommy Bassington-ffrench

Watch Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? on TV and online

The new series of Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? broadcasts on ITV1 over three consecutive nights: Sunday, 9 April to Tuesday, 11 April inclusive at 9PM on ITV.

Alternatively the full series is available to watch online via ITVX here.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “Ex-naval lieutenant Bobby Jones is a young man ‘in irons’. Drifting idly from job to job in his home town of Marchbolt on the north Wales coast, Bobby stumbles across a ghastly scene: a stranger has fallen from a cliff and broken his back.

“With his dying breath, the man utters the words: ‘Why didn’t they ask Evans?’, setting Bobby an impossible challenge. It’s a question he can neither answer nor understand – and perhaps he wouldn’t even try if it weren’t for the intervention of a childhood friend who stirs him to action.”

