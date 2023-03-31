A classic episode of Blankety Blank with Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage will air on BBC One this weekend.

It follows news of the sad passing of the presenter and comedian earlier this week, aged 67.

Replacing an episode of the new revival hosted by Bradley Walsh, the classic episode will see O’Grady as Lily Savage with Rebecca Callard, Sophie Lawrence, Davina McCall, Sir Ian McKellen, Gray O’Brien and Dale Winton.

Lily Savage’s Blankety Blank will be broadcast on Saturday 1 April 2023 at 7PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The episode originally aired on 19 September 1998.

O’Grady hosted Blankety Blank as his drag alter-ego Lily Savage on BBC One from 1997 and 1999 before the show moved to ITV.

More recently, O’Grady has worked with the BBC on his Radio 2 show while he fronted For The Love Of Dogs on ITV.

In a tribute to Paul O’Grady earlier this week, Lorna Clarke, Director of Music at the BBC, said: “We are all shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Paul O’Grady. He was a much loved presenter to the Radio 2 audience, and his unique sense of humour, charm and warmth touched the hearts of many. Paul will be hugely missed and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said on behalf of ITV: “We are fortunate to have had a long association with Paul, at ITV. He was a huge, inimitable talent, delighting our viewers through his comedy and entertainment with a warmth, humour and joy that audiences of all generations related to and connected with.

“He had a profound passion for animals too, which resonated with so many viewers, and For The Love of Dogs remains one of our best-loved series, and a really special programme for so many.

“All those who worked with Paul are shocked and deeply saddened at his passing and the thoughts of everyone at ITV are with Paul’s loved ones.”

ITV1 will air a special tribute to O’Grady, For the Love of Paul O’Grady on Sunday, 9 April at 8PM.