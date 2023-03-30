Vera renewed for thirteenth series on ITV with Brenda Blethyn

ITV has confirmed that Brenda Blethyn will return for a thirteenth series of Vera.

Actor and director David Leon will also be back as Joe Ashworth alongside Blethyn’s title character DCI Vera Stanhope.

Vera is inspired by the award-winning author Ann Cleeves, Vera has proved a huge hit with viewers over the years with an average 6 million tuning in for the last series.

VERA 12. EPISODE 1. Pictured:BRENDA BLETHYN as DCI Vera Stanhope.

Cast returning alongside Brenda and David for three new feature length films include Jon Morrison, who plays DC Kenny Lockhart and Riley Jones, who plays DC Mark Edwards.

Further casting for the new series is to be confirmed.

Kenny Doughty, who played DS Aidan Healey since 2015, recently announced his departure from the drama. Ibinabo Jack, who has played DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams since 2018, will not be returning for the thirteenth series due to her theatre commitments.

The Rising Tide, a feature-length episode based on the eleventh Vera novel written by Ann Cleeves, will be Kenny and Ibinabo’s final appearance in the series. The episode will be scheduled later this year.

Brenda Blethyn said: “It’s been such a pleasure to work alongside Kenny and Ibinabo. They’ve both been terrific members of the Vera team, and I’ll miss them. I’m absolutely over the moon to welcome David back to the show and can’t wait to get started.”

Past series of Vera are currently available to watch online now via ITVX.

