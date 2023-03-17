Blue Lights start date confirmed for new BBC One police drama

Blue Lights is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

Blue Lights is a brand new police drama from the writers of The Salisbury Poisonings.

A teaser share of the new drama reveals: “It is the story of rookie (probationary) police officers working in contemporary Belfast, a city in which being a frontline response cop comes with a unique set of pressures and dangers.

Blue Lights: Grace (SIAN BROOKE. Credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television,Steffan Hill

“As they learn the basics of their profession, our new officers have to come to terms with a constant threat. In this often chaotic environment our characters have just a few crucial months to make it as police officers.”

Blue Lights start date

The new drama starts on Monday, 27 March at 9PM on BBC One. The series has six episodes which will continue on TV weekly.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “PSNI probationer Grace promises to help Angela, whose son has fallen in with a notorious gang. But with undercover agents watching, will she be able to keep her word?”

Siân Brooke (Sherlock, Good Omens), Martin McCann (Marcella, Sentinel), Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones, Fortitude), Katherine Devlin (The Dig, Vikings) and newcomer Nathan Braniff will lead the cast alongside John Lynch (Tin Star, The Fall), Jonathan Harden (Time, Unforgotten) and Valene Kane (The Fall, Gangs of London).

Creators Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson commented: “Every writer wants to explore their own place, and their own society as authentically and as honestly as they can. We feel enormously grateful to BBC drama for letting us do that with Blue Lights. And to do it with a cast boasting so much new and established talent makes it even more exciting.”