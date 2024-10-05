Favourite to leave in tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing results revealed

There’s a clear favourite to leave in tonight’s latest Strictly Come Dancing results.

It’s Movie Week on Strictly this weekend with fourteen couples remaining after last week’s first elimination.

Ahead of the latest viewer vote, there’s one celebrity who’s looking to be in the danger zone.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas & Anton Du Beke. Credit: BBC Public Service/Guy Levy

According to the latest odds, Toyah Willcox may have danced her last steps on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

The 80s music icon has found herself at the bottom of the leaderboard after two weeks of performances, and the bookies aren’t giving her much hope.

In fact, Toyah’s now the odds-on favourite at 10/11 to be the next celebrity to leave the show.

Fans of the singer may need to brace for a tearful farewell if those predictions come true.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal player Paul Merson is also feeling the heat, with Merson at 10/3.

This weekend’s movie-themed episode could be a turning point, but it won’t be an easy ride.

Paul is set to tackle a Cha-cha-cha to The Magnificent Seven – a bold choice for someone struggling to connect with the judges.

At the other end of the leaderboard, comedian Chris McCausland is the firm favourite to lift the Glitterball trophy, currently priced at 11/10.

Despite some early buzz around Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and JLS singer JB Gill, their odds have taken a hit. Tasha’s now sitting at 10/3, while JB is further back at 6/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Punters are getting the popcorn out for movie week but a sad ending is in store for Toyah Wilcox if the odds are on the money, although Paul Merson is also being backed to get the boot.”

Toyah’s hopes for a Strictly comeback are fading fast, but anything can happen on the dance floor.

With movie week looming, it’s all to play for.

Will Toyah surprise everyone and avoid the dance-off, or will this be her final curtain call?

Catch Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One and iPlayer.