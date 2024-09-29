Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing results see first celebrity eliminated

The first celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in tonight’s results.

Olympian Tom Dean MBE and pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova were evicted after finding themselves in the dance-off with Toyah Willcox & Neil Jones.

In Saturday night’s latest live show, the celebs and their pros danced live for the second time this year. The points from both of their first dances were combined to determine the judges’ leaderboard.

Tasha Ghouri and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec topped the leaderboard with a stunning Viennese Waltz, earning the first nines of the series and an impressive 35 points.

In contrast, Paul Merson and Karen Hauer ended up at the bottom, as their Salsa fell short, scoring just 15 points.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola also impressed with a fiery Paso Doble, further establishing themselves as strong contenders for the Glitterball Trophy.

However, it was a tough night for Dr Punam Krishan and Toyah Willcox, whose performances failed to resonate with the judges.

The marks from the judges were combined with viewer votes to decide the bottom two.

That was Tom & Nadiya and Toyah & Neil, who had to dance again for the judges who decided to save Toyah.

The first results show of the series opened with a dramatic and energetic routine, featuring the judges alongside the professional dancers.

The show also featured Ezra Collective, joined by Yazmin Lacey, providing a musical performance.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday night with Movies week.