Colin From Accounts comes to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

The BBC Has announced it is to air Australian comedy Colin From Accounts.

Created, written by and starring Patrick Brammall (Offspring, Glitch) and Harriet Dyer (The Invisible Man, No Activity), the eight-part series centres on Ashley and Gordon; two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

Colin From Accounts is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true self, scars and all, as they navigate life together.

Colin From Accounts also stars Helen Thomson (Elvis, Irreverent), Emma Harvie (Frayed, The Let Down), Genevieve Hegney (The Little Death, Devil’s Dust), Michael Logo (Love Me, Why Are You Like This) and Tai Hara (Home & Away, Madam Secretary).

It is directed by Trent O’Donnell (Review with Myles Barlow), Matt Moore (The Great, Diary Of An Uber Driver) and Madeleine Dyer (Neighbourhood Wars, Blood Sisters), and executive produced by Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Trent O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns (Love Me), Brian Walsh (John Wick, Nightmare Alley), Rob Gibson (Bloom, Under My Skin) and Ian Collie (Saving Mr Banks, Sunshine).

Colin From Accounts will launch on BBC Two and iPlayer later this year with a release date to be announced.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Laugh-out-loud funny, warm and so relatable, Colin From Accounts is simply pure enjoyment from beginning to end”

“Colin From Accounts has already proven to be a hit with the Australian audience and critics alike and we are thrilled to be working with our friends at the BBC to give it a home in the UK,” says Matthew Downer, Sr. Vice President, Regional TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution.

