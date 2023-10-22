Six Four cast revealed for new ITV1 crime drama

New drama Six Four has arrived on ITV – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Inspired by the best-selling novel Six Four by Hideo Yokoyama, the new four-part series airs on Sunday nights on ITV1.

Chris, a dedicated serving police detective, finds himself confronted with a startling revelation about a notorious, unresolved case that had once caused a deep division within the police force. This case revolved around the disappearance of a local girl named Julie Mackie.

Now, grappling with the heart-wrenching news of his own daughter’s vanishing, Chris is approached by a tenacious journalist who discloses that grave errors had been concealed in Julie’s case.

Prompted to revisit the investigation, Chris embarks on a journey of discovery, unearthing a series of glaring mistakes, corruption, and unchecked ambition that had tainted the pursuit of justice.

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Six Four

Kevin McKidd plays Chris O’Neill

Vinette Robinson plays Michelle O’Neill

James Cosmo plays Bill Mackie

Andrew Whipp plays Phillip O’Neill

Brian McCardie plays Bill Martin

Jessica Hardwick plays PC McKenzie

Eubha Akilade plays Olivia O’Neill

Nalini Chetty plays DS Shereen Rahman

James Cosmo plays Jim Mackie

Selin Hizli plays Samantha Wishart

Patrick Robinson plays Tony Hughes

Scott Fletcher plays PC Burke

Richard Coyle plays Robert Wallace

Saskia Ashdown plays Bryony Davis

Peter Hannah plays Cameron

Lorne MacFadyen plays Stuart Simpson

Iona Anderson plays Annabel Wallace

Watch Six Four on TV and online

The new series of Six Four airs on ITV1 on Sunday nightd at 9PM from 22 October.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via ITVX, where the full series is currently available to watch online now.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “DC Chris O’Neill is approached by a journalist about a cold case involving a missing girl. His own daughter is also missing, and his wife Michelle goes to London to search for her.”

