Soccer Aid 2023 date, venue, tickets and first players on the line up revealed

Soccer Aid 2023 is back for this summer – here’s all you need to know!

Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns later this year for the the twelfth England vs. Soccer Aid World XI FC clash.

As ever, the celebrity charity football match will be fundraising for UNICEF to help reach the world’s most disadvantaged children across the world.

Soccer Aid Presenter Dermot O’Leary and Pitch-side Reporter Alex Scott. ©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

Soccer Aid 2023 date & stadium

The 2023 match will take place on Sunday, 11 June at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Tickets to be in the crowd on the day are on sale now here.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to watch live on ITV1 and ITVX.

Line up revealed!

As for who will be playing this year, the first players on the teams have been announced with both new and returning faces.

Lionesses’ Euro 2022 winner, and Queen of The Jungle, Jill Scott will captain England as she makes her debut alongside fellow newcomers Jack Wilshere, Joel Corry, Bugzy Malone, Karen Carney and Gary Cahill.

They are joined by familiar Soccer Aid faces including Usain Bolt, Tom Grennan, Mo Farah, Steven Bartlett, Gary Neville and Vicky McClure.

Jill Scott said: “The Euros, The Jungle and now Soccer Aid for UNICEF – it’s the holy trinity. I’ve won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid now to complete ‘The Treble’!

“I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about, though – just look at the names involved! Buy a ticket, support this amazing cause and cheer us on!”

For more information, visit www.socceraid.org.uk