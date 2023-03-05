Mrs Brown's Boys returns to BBC One for new series in 2023

Mrs Brown’s Boys is to return to BBC One for a brand new mini-series.

The new four-part run will be the first since 2013 with the show having instead regularly aired one-off specials at Christmas over the past decade.

The new episodes are set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2023.

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special 2021 – Mrs Brown (BRENDAN O’CARROLL) – (C) BBC Studios – Photographer: Alan Peebles

Creator and star Brendan O’Carroll said: “This mini-series was actually planned for 2021.

“Having been thwarted twice, firstly by Covid-19 and then by a post Covid shortage of studios, it’s fantastic to, at last, have the chance to make it happen. Fasten your seatbelts and hold onto your hats!”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios and Steven Canny, Executive Producer said: “There’s no one quite like Mrs. Brown. An absolute force of outrageous wit and slapstick that has audiences hooked and belly laughing. It’s great to be back.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy added: “BBC Comedy are pleased to announce that after a decade since the last full series of Mrs. Brown’s Boys, millions of viewers around the UK will be thrilled to hear that Brendan is bringing Agnes and the family back together for a brand-new mini-series of his award-winning show.”

All 43 previous episodes of Mrs Brown’s Boys are currently available on BBC iPlayer.

The show first debuted in 20211 before a further two series in 2012 and 2013. Since then the show has aired 22 one-off specials.

There’s also been a spin-off feature film, Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie, live stage tours and chat show series All Round to Mrs. Brown’s.