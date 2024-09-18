Dates have been confirmed for new and returning shows across TV and streaming from 28 September – 4 October 2024.

Alan Carr’s Picture Slam – Saturday, 28 September (BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

New episodes. Joining Alan Carr, hoping to win £10,000, are couple Daniel and Neil from Arbroath, Birmingham, friends Ruth and Michelle, and Nottingham teachers Candice and Dan.

The Weakest Link – Saturday, 28 September (BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

New episodes. Angela Barnes, Phil Wang, Josh Pugh, Laura Smyth, Ria Lina, Maisie Adam, Iain Stirling and Geoff Norcott compete to be the strongest link and win money for their chosen charity.

Joan – Sunday, 29 September (ITV1 / ITVX)

Starring Sophie Turner in the lead role of Joan Hannington, a notorious jewel thief, the series takes us deep into the vibrant and chaotic world of 1980s London.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? – 29 September (ITV1 / ITVX)

New episodes with host Jeremy Clarkson.

The Traitors New Zealand – 30 September (BBC Three / iPlayer)

The Traitors New Zealand comes to the UK! Paul Henry greets 19 players from across New Zealand as they arrive at an isolated lodge to play the game of a lifetime in the hope of winning NZ$70,000.

Industry Season 3 – Tuesday, 1 October (BBC One / iPlayer

Tensions are high ahead of a start-up going public. Yasmin tries to defy assumptions of her, meanwhile Robert fails to manage Lumi’s CEO. Elsewhere, Harper faces a new reality.

Anna Richardson: Love, Loss & Dementia – Wednesday, 2 October (Channel 4)

Anna Richardson has decided to tell her family’s dementia story and the battle they faced with her father’s vascular dementia

Love Is Blind Season 7 – Wednesday, 2 October (Netflix)

Brand new season! Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

We Built A Zoo – Wednesday, 2 October (BBC Three / iPlayer)

New special follows the ups and downs of 19-year-old TikTok star Kyle Thomas as he attempts to build a zoo for his exotic animals.

Unsolved Mysteries Season 5 – Wednesday, 2 October (Netflix)

The iconic and gripping series returns featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity.

Heartstopper Season 3 – Thursday, 3 October (Netflix)

In the new season, Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

The Cleaner:,Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead (GREG DAVIES). Credit: BBC/Studio Hamburg UK/Jonathan Browning

The Cleaner Series 3 – Friday, 4 October (BBC One / iPlayer)

Greg Davies’ comedy The Cleaner returns. Wicky finds himself on a job for an old childhood school friend, Justin, who it turns out has done rather well for himself.

Have I Got News For You – Friday, 4 October (BBC One / iPlayer)

Paul Merton & Ian Hislop return for the show’s its 68th series.