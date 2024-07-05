The Cleaner Series 3 first look and cast revealed

Advertisements

The UK’s favourite crime scene cleaner is back for a third series.

The Cleaner returns with a fresh lineup of guest stars and even more gruesome crime scenes.

Joining Greg Davies as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead are Steve Pemberton (Inside No 9), Sharon Rooney (Barbie), Ben Willbond (Ghosts), and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones).

Written by and starring Greg Davies, The Cleaner follows Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician with a unique job.

Armed with chemicals, scrubbing brushes, and cleaning rags, Wicky removes the mess left behind at crime scenes.

While on the job, he meets the strangest people – from victims’ relatives and neighbours to even the murderers themselves.

The Cleaner Series 3 cast will also include Chaneil Kular (Sex Education), Derek Griffiths (Unforgotten), Gemma Whelan (Killing Eve), Harry Peacock (Toast of London), Paula Wilcox (Coronation Street), and Philippa Dunne (Motherland).

Rebekah Staton (Doctor Who), Rosie Cavaliero (The Power of Parker), Sheila Reid (Benidorm), Sophia Dall’Aglio (So Awkward), Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On), Viraj Juneja (Horrible Histories), and Zita Sattar also join the cast, with Zita returning as PS Ruth Edwards.

Greg said: “I am so delighted to be back wading around in blood. We’ve made sure that Wicky has some bizarre characters to deal with this series. Looking forward to sweating in a scene of crime suit and wearing the earring that my nieces find so cringe.”

The Cleaner Series 1 and 2 is available on BBC iPlayer and BritBox International in Australia, North America, and The Nordics.

Further broadcast details will be confirmed soon.