Vera cast from The Darkest Evening episode in 2023

Vera is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2023 – who’s on the cast of The Darkest Evening?
The hit crime drama sees Brenda Blethyn in the title role, inspired by the best-selling novels from Ann Cleeves.
Series twelve of Vera concludes this weekend on ITV1.
The final episode of the series, The Darkest Evening, airs on Sunday, 19 February 2022 at 8PM.
Vera cast – The Darkest Evening
The full cast of The Darkest Evening episode are:
Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope
Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams
Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart
Kenny Doughty plays DS Aiden Healy
Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards
Sarah Kameela Impey plays Dr. Paula Bennett
Kaye Brown plays Dorothy Elmsworth
Aimee Cassettari plays Lorna Falstone
Jack Deam plays Robert Falstone
Kevin Doyle plays Ronnie Browne
Sky Frances plays Nettie Heslop
Simon Harrison plays Marcus Branagh
Karen Henthorn plays Jill Falstone
Ross Hutchinson plays Weatherman
Rosalind March plays Harriet Stanhope
Joshua J Parker plays Joshua Heslop
Reynah Rita plays Joanne Simmons-Wright
Mo Sesay plays Paul Blackstock
Zoe Telford plays Juliet Branagh
Stephen Walters plays Nial Heslop
Shelley Williams plays Sophie Blackstock
Vera spoilers
A teaser for the episode shares: “On the night of a massive storm, trying to get home, DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) comes across an abandoned car with a baby inside.
“With no mobile signal and blocked roads at every turn, Vera is forced to seek refuge somewhere she’d rather not be, Brockburn House, the Stanhope’s ancestral pile. Vera doesn’t exactly receive a warm welcome from her estranged family as there’s a function in full swing and her turning up with a baby isn’t a great look.
“Things start to look even worse and take a far sinister turn when a body is found on the track leading to Brockburn House.”
Vera airs Sunday on ITV1 and ITVX.
You can watch online on the ITVX website.