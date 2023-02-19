Vera cast from The Darkest Evening episode in 2023

Vera series 12 Episode 4 THE DARKEST EVENING. Pictured:BRENDA BLETHYN as Vera Stanhope and KENNY DOUGHTY as DS Aiden Healy.

Vera is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2023 – who’s on the cast of The Darkest Evening?

The hit crime drama sees Brenda Blethyn in the title role, inspired by the best-selling novels from Ann Cleeves.

Series twelve of Vera concludes this weekend on ITV1.

The final episode of the series, The Darkest Evening, airs on Sunday, 19 February 2022 at 8PM.

Vera cast – The Darkest Evening

The full cast of The Darkest Evening episode are:

Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope

Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams

Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart

Kenny Doughty plays DS Aiden Healy

Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards

Sarah Kameela Impey plays Dr. Paula Bennett

Kaye Brown plays Dorothy Elmsworth

Aimee Cassettari plays Lorna Falstone

Jack Deam plays Robert Falstone

Kevin Doyle plays Ronnie Browne

Sky Frances plays Nettie Heslop

Simon Harrison plays Marcus Branagh

Karen Henthorn plays Jill Falstone

Ross Hutchinson plays Weatherman

Rosalind March plays Harriet Stanhope

Joshua J Parker plays Joshua Heslop

Reynah Rita plays Joanne Simmons-Wright

Mo Sesay plays Paul Blackstock

Zoe Telford plays Juliet Branagh

Stephen Walters plays Nial Heslop

Shelley Williams plays Sophie Blackstock

Vera spoilers

A teaser for the episode shares: “On the night of a massive storm, trying to get home, DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) comes across an abandoned car with a baby inside.

“With no mobile signal and blocked roads at every turn, Vera is forced to seek refuge somewhere she’d rather not be, Brockburn House, the Stanhope’s ancestral pile. Vera doesn’t exactly receive a warm welcome from her estranged family as there’s a function in full swing and her turning up with a baby isn’t a great look.

“Things start to look even worse and take a far sinister turn when a body is found on the track leading to Brockburn House.”

Vera airs Sunday on ITV1 and ITVX.

You can watch online on the ITVX website.

