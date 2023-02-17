Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will air a behind the scenes special this year.

As the new series prepares to launch next weekend (25 February), a one-off documentary will come to ITV1 and ITVX this spring.

Provisionally titled Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway: Behind the Screens, the show will give viewers an exclusive look into what goes on behind the scenes in making one of television’s biggest Entertainment shows.

A teaser shares: “For the first time ever, this TV special will go deep behind the scenes to reveal what goes into making the happiest ninety minutes of the week.

“The documentary makers will be embedded within the SNT production for the upcoming 19th series as they capture the inner workings, unique team ethos and daring creative spirit that attempts to make it alright on the night.

“Ant & Dec and their team are offering a unique up close and personal view of their work, with unprecedented access to everything that happens months, weeks and seconds before they go live to the nation and, of course, all of the dramas, challenges and triumphs that unfold when on air.”

Ant said: “We are really excited to lift the curtain a little on Saturday Night Takeaway. We’ll have footage of all the ups and downs, the last-minute dramas that come with making a weekly live entertainment show. Believe me there are lots of dramas that happen behind the scenes.”

Dec added: “We love watching fly on the wall shows like Drive To Survive which goes behind the scenes of F1 so thought it could be really fun to allow the cameras to see how we make Saturday Night Takeaway. I’d love to see Behind The Screens on more entertainment shows.”

Lily Wilson, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment at ITV commented: “Saturday Night Takeaway is one of the biggest live entertainment shows on television and in this documentary special we’ll offer a glimpse into the inner workings of what goes on behind the scenes to bring viewers the happiest ninety minutes of the week.”

An air date for the special is to be announced.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns from Saturday, 25 February on ITV1 and ITVX.