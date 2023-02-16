BBC Two book show Between The Covers is back for a sixth series this March – here’s all you need to know.

The new 2023 series will welcome back Sara Cox as she hosts six new episodes.

In each programme, a different book group of four famous guests will bring along a book they are passionate about and discuss a specially selected newly published book

This year, as Liverpool and the UK prepare to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on behalf of Ukraine, each episode will also feature a novel set in a Eurovision country.

The new series of Between The Covers will air on BBC Two and iPlayer in March with an exact start date to be announced.

Between The Covers 2023 book list

The six newly published books carefully selected for the series (in broadcast order) are:

In The Blink Of An Eye, by Jo Callaghan

The Space Between Us, by Doug Johnstone

Weyward, by Emilia Hart

Strange Sally Diamond, by Liz Nugent

Hungry Ghosts, by Kevin Jared Hosein

Old God’s Time, by Sebastian Barry

Meanwhile, the books set in Eurovision countries are:

Burial Rights, by Hannah Kent (Iceland)

Lullaby, by Leïla Slimani (France)

Death And The Penguin, by Andrey Kurkov (Ukraine)

The Summer Book, by Tove Jansson (Finland)

I’m Not Scared, by Niccolò Ammaniti (Italy)

My Family And Other Animals, by Gerald Durrell (Greece)

The celebrity guests taking part across the new series are Meera Syal, Alan Davies, Samantha Bond, Mel Giedroyc, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Sara Pascoe, Katie Melua, Adam Garcia, Cerys Matthews, Charlie Higson, Nick Knowles, Laura Whitmore, Angela Scanlon, DJ Spoony, Rob Rinder, Sunetra Sarker, Ivo Graham, Sophie Duker, Helen McGinn, Ore Oduba, Sara Barron, Gethin Jones and Joe Thomas.

The new series of Between The Covers airs on Tuesdays at 7PM on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Sara Cox said: “Cannot wait to welcome more witty, wise and wonderful guests in to the world’s friendliest book club as we delve ‘between the covers’ for the sixth time!

“We have six brand new books that I think might just be the best half dozen yet. Prepare to be taken on a whistle-stop tour of Europe – as we celebrate Eurovision by exploring six fantastic books set in countries competing in this year’s song contest.

“Plus of course our guests bring in their most treasured tome to wax lyrical about – so get ready for your teetering TBR [To Be Read] pile to be topped with more brilliant books.”