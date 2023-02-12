The Gold cast revealed for new BBC One drama series

The Gold has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast of the brand new series.

The new drama tells the aftermath of the Brink’s-Mat robbery in the 1980s which saw more than £25 million worth of gold stolen from a depot at Heathrow Airport.

A teaser shares: “The disposal of the bullion led to a vast international money laundering operation, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake.

The Gold: TONY BRIGHTWELL (EMUN ELLIOTT), HARRY BOWMAN (SILAS CARSON), MAX GOODMAN (PAUL THORNLEY), BRIAN BOYCE (HUGH BONNEVILLE), JOHN FORDHAM (HADLEY FRASER), NICKI JENNINGS (CHARLOTTE SPENCER), NEIL MURPHY (CHRIS COGHILL). Credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Tannadice Pictures

“Inspired by extensive research and interviews with some of those involved in the events, The Gold is a pulsating dramatisation which takes a journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals to tell this extraordinary and epic story for the first time in its entirety.”

The Gold 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Gold:

Hugh Bonneville plays Brian Boyce

Charlotte Spencer plays Nikki Jennings

Emun Elliott plays Tony Brightwell

Jack Lowden plays Kenneth Noye

Dominic Cooper plays Edwyn Cooper

Tom Cullen plays John Palmer

Stefanie Martini plays Marnie Palmer

Sean Harris plays Gordon Parry

Adam Nagaitis plays Micky McAvoy

Daniel Ings plays Archie Osbourne

Ruth Bradley plays Isabelle Cooper

Nichola Burley plays Brenda Noye

Ellora Torchia plays Sienna Rose

Peter Davison plays Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart

Amanda Drew plays CS Cath McClean

Anil Desai plays AI

Hadley Fraser plays DCI John Fordham

Sean Gilder plays DI Neville Carter

Lily Knight plays Jackie McAvoy

Robin Laing plays Garth Chappell

Dorothy Atkinson plays Jeannie Savage

Chris Coghill plays Neil Murphy

Vernon Dobcheff plays Matteo Constantino

Paul Thornley plays Max Goodman

James Nelson Joyce plays Brian Reader

Sophia La Porta plays Kathleen Meacock

Martin Carroll plays Freemason Julian

Anton Antoniadis plays Santiago

Deenie Davies plays Senesie

Danny Webb plays Billy Jennings

Frankie Wilson plays Brian Robinson

Silas Carson plays Harry Bowman

Watch The Gold on TV and online

The Gold will begin on BBC One on Sunday, 12 February at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will continue weekly on Sundays.

You’ll also be able to watch online on BBC iPlayer with all episodes available to stream after the first airs on TV.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “Six armed men steal £26m worth of gold from the Brink’s-Mat security depot and set about trying to dispose of the bullion. DCI Brian Boyce sets up a police task force to investigate.”