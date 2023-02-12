The Gold cast revealed for new BBC One drama series

The Gold has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast of the brand new series.
The new drama tells the aftermath of the Brink’s-Mat robbery in the 1980s which saw more than £25 million worth of gold stolen from a depot at Heathrow Airport.
A teaser shares: “The disposal of the bullion led to a vast international money laundering operation, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake.
“Inspired by extensive research and interviews with some of those involved in the events, The Gold is a pulsating dramatisation which takes a journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals to tell this extraordinary and epic story for the first time in its entirety.”
The Gold 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Gold:
Hugh Bonneville plays Brian Boyce
Charlotte Spencer plays Nikki Jennings
Emun Elliott plays Tony Brightwell
Jack Lowden plays Kenneth Noye
Dominic Cooper plays Edwyn Cooper
Tom Cullen plays John Palmer
Stefanie Martini plays Marnie Palmer
Sean Harris plays Gordon Parry
Adam Nagaitis plays Micky McAvoy
Daniel Ings plays Archie Osbourne
Ruth Bradley plays Isabelle Cooper
Nichola Burley plays Brenda Noye
Ellora Torchia plays Sienna Rose
Peter Davison plays Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart
Amanda Drew plays CS Cath McClean
Anil Desai plays AI
Hadley Fraser plays DCI John Fordham
Sean Gilder plays DI Neville Carter
Lily Knight plays Jackie McAvoy
Robin Laing plays Garth Chappell
Dorothy Atkinson plays Jeannie Savage
Chris Coghill plays Neil Murphy
Vernon Dobcheff plays Matteo Constantino
Paul Thornley plays Max Goodman
James Nelson Joyce plays Brian Reader
Sophia La Porta plays Kathleen Meacock
Martin Carroll plays Freemason Julian
Anton Antoniadis plays Santiago
Deenie Davies plays Senesie
Danny Webb plays Billy Jennings
Frankie Wilson plays Brian Robinson
Silas Carson plays Harry Bowman
Watch The Gold on TV and online
The Gold will begin on BBC One on Sunday, 12 February at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will continue weekly on Sundays.
You’ll also be able to watch online on BBC iPlayer with all episodes available to stream after the first airs on TV.
A synopsis of the first episode shares: “Six armed men steal £26m worth of gold from the Brink’s-Mat security depot and set about trying to dispose of the bullion. DCI Brian Boyce sets up a police task force to investigate.”