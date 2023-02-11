tellymix
The Masked Singer spoilers! Tonight's contestants and songs as TWO are unmasked in semi-final

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
the masked singer 2023 episode 7 preview
Here’s your first look at tonight’s semi final of The Masked Singer UK 2023!

The Masked Singer series 4 continues this Saturday evening on ITV1 with its penultimate episode.

The celebrity guessing game sees secret stars sing-off to put on the best musical performance all while keeping their identity a secret with spectacular costumes.

Joel Dommett presents The Masked Singer fourth season together with judges Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora. This week they’re joined by guest panellist Peter Crouch to try and discover who is behind the mask each episode.

Saturday night is the semi-final as five acts perform and two are unmasked – get your first look at the performances below…

Rhino

Rhino will be singing Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rhino.
Fawn

Fawn will perform Tomorrow from the musical Annie.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn.
The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn. ©Bandicoot TV

 

Jacket Potato

Jacket Potato’s latest song is Love Me Again by John Newman.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato.
The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato. ©Bandicoot TV

 

Phoenix

Phoenix iwll be singing I Love You Baby by Frank Sinatra.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Phoenix.
Jellyfish

Finally, Jellyfish will sing You Give Love A Bad Name by Bon Jovi.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jellyfish.
The Masked Singer season 4 continues Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX at 7PM.

More acts in the show in 2023 who have been unmasked already are Knitting, Rubbish, Piece of Cake, Otter, Ghost, Pigeon and Cat & Mouse.

You can watch and catch up via the ITVX. website.

