A new line up of celebrities taking part in ITV’s DNA Journey have been revealed.

The hit show sees celebrity pairs explore their ancestry with the help of cutting edge DNA technology and genealogy.

Those taking part in the new series are Hugh Bonneville, John Bishop, Adrian Dunbar, Neil Morrisey, Alex Brooker, Johnny Vegas and Oti and Motsi Mabuse.

What will be the fourth series of DNA Journey will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

A teaser shares: “Produced by Voltage TV and Mitre Studios the eight incredible stories will take us from South Africa to Norwich and Ireland to St Helens. Delving into their families’ histories this series are Hugh Bonneville and John Bishop, Adrian Dunbar and Neil Morrisey, Alex Brooker and Johnny Vegas plus Oti and Motsi Mabuse.

“Uncovering amazing stories from their family histories, the duos will be using cutting edge DNA technology and genealogy to uncover the truth behind their bloodlines, as well as coming face to face with living relatives they never before knew existed.”

The show originally started with Ant & Dec exploring their families’ past while other celebs who have appeared in recent series include Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden and Alan Carr.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV said: “DNA Journey delves deep into the celebrity’s family history and has unearthed some astonishing revelations over the last few years.

“It’s great to see these famous faces sharing their journey with each other and we’ve got another great line up with some more fascinating surprises.”

Past episodes are available to watch online now via ITVX.