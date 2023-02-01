Oti Mabuse and Laura Whitmore to host weekend chat shows on ITV

Oti Mabuse and Laura Whitmore are to front new weekend chat shows on ITV.

Airing in the morning schedule on ITV1 and ITVX, Oti will debut her chat show on Saturday with Laura hosting on Sunday.

The two currently untitled series will see the pair join Katie Piper OBE who will return with a second series of Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show on Sundays after its debut in 2022.

All three broadcasters are familiar faces to ITV viewers; Oti is currently back on screens for her second series as a judge on Dancing on Ice, while Laura is currently filming her own investigative documentary programme Laura Whitmore Investigates which is on air later this year. Katie, who was last year awarded an OBE, is a regular panellist on Loose Women.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for ITV and ITVX, said: “In Katie, Oti and Laura we have three dynamic, engaging broadcasters who bring energy and flair to our weekend schedules. Each of their shows will give viewers that perfect weekend wake up call.”

Executive producer Amanda Ross at programme makers Cactus TV CEO said: “We are looking forward to a summer of fun with these three wonderful women driving weekend mornings. Their very different personalities give each series a unique flavour, a treat for the viewers and the team!”