Pilgrimage returns to BBC Two for a brand new series in 2023 with seven all star celebrities.

The show will once again follow famous faces of differing faiths and beliefs as they embark on a journey of religious and spiritual awakening.

For the latest series, provisionally titled Pilgrimage: The Road through Portugal, they will be travelling along the northern route of the Fatima Way in Portugal.

The seven celebrity pilgrims taking part are actor Su Pollard, who was raised Church of England; Jewish actress Rita Simons; Pentecostal Born-Again Christian, Shane Lynch of Boyzone fame and reality TV star and influencer, Vicky Pattison, who is agnostic.

Joining them are Bobby Seagull, a practising Catholic, maths whizz and TV personality; Nabil Abdulrashid, a comedian and practising Muslim; and Paralympian skier Millie Knight, who is non-practising Church of England.

A teaser shares: “Their destination is the Sanctuary in the city of Fatima, where in 1917 three local shepherd children experienced several apparitions of the Virgin Mary. What was once a small village is now one of the biggest Catholic pilgrimage destinations in the world.

“For the first time ever, the celebrity pilgrims are on a deadline: they need to arrive in time for a major celebration which ends with a spectacular night-time candlelit vigil, attended by nearly 70,000 pilgrims who have travelled from across the world to celebrate the story of the miraculous apparitions of the Virgin Mary.

“Tackling this 364km pilgrimage over 15 days, the celebrity pilgrims will travel through the heart of northern Portugal’s stunning landscapes. Carrying their own backpacks, they will sleep in rough and ready pilgrim hostels, a basic campsite, as well as a working fire station. It’s a tough challenge, so will they all make it to Fatima on time?”

Pilgrimage will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this Spring. A start date for the new series is to be confirmed.

This is the fifth series of the show with the most recent – featuring seven celebs on a journey across the Scottish Isles – available on BBC iPlayer now.

More on: BBC Pilgrimage TV