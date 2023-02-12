Vera cast from new episode Blue in 2023

Vera series 12 Episode 3. Pictured:BRENDA BLETHYN as Vera Stanhope.KENNY DOUGHTY as DS Aiden Healy and JON MORRISON as DS Kenny Lockhart.

Vera is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2023 – who’s on the cast of Blue?

Series 12 of Vera currently airs on Sunday nights on ITV1.

The iconic drama is inspired by the best-selling novels by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves with Brenda Blethyn starring in the title role.

This weekend sees the third episode of series twelve, titled Blue, airing at 8PM on Sunday, 12 February.

Vera cast

The full cast of Blue episode are:

Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope

Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams

Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart

Kenny Doughty plays DS Aiden Healy

Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards

Sarah Kameela Impey plays Dr. Paula Bennett

Matthew Marsh plays Phil Kingston

Gary Mavers plays Gerry Farr

Nikita Mehta plays Naz Singh

Bill Blackwood plays Jim McDonnagh

Billy Gunnion plays Shane Kingston

Lizzie Hopley plays Deb Kingston

Jesse Akele plays Ria Leggate

Connor Crawford plays Ellis Eyers

Ellis Eyres plays Gary Sickert

Kem Hassan plays Dean Lennon

Emily Dowson plays Lisa Hendrix

Nicola Alexis plays Leanne Waller

Wolfe Miller plays Joel Kingston

Su Elliot plays Irene Francis

Rebecca Bowser plays Joanne Sickert

Vera spoilers

A synopsis of the episode Blue shares: “Joel Kingston is a copper’s copper from a respected and notable police family but when he is found dead, floating in a park lake, DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) finds herself investigating both sides of the thin blue line in order to find his killer.

“A complex family dynamic, tensions at work, and brushes with the underworld, paint a dark and complex picture. Joel was there to serve and protect but did his stubborn commitment to justice at any price lead to his death? Or, was he killed to stop him revealing a secret that would destroy someone’s life? Vera steps on toes and ruffles a few police feathers as she searches for answers as to why PC Joel Kingston is no longer on the beat.”

Vera airs Sunday nights on ITV1 and you can also watch online via ITVX.

