Vera cast from new episode Blue in 2023

Vera is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2023 – who’s on the cast of Blue?
Series 12 of Vera currently airs on Sunday nights on ITV1.
The iconic drama is inspired by the best-selling novels by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves with Brenda Blethyn starring in the title role.
This weekend sees the third episode of series twelve, titled Blue, airing at 8PM on Sunday, 12 February.
Vera cast
The full cast of Blue episode are:
Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope
Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams
Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart
Kenny Doughty plays DS Aiden Healy
Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards
Sarah Kameela Impey plays Dr. Paula Bennett
Matthew Marsh plays Phil Kingston
Gary Mavers plays Gerry Farr
Nikita Mehta plays Naz Singh
Bill Blackwood plays Jim McDonnagh
Billy Gunnion plays Shane Kingston
Lizzie Hopley plays Deb Kingston
Jesse Akele plays Ria Leggate
Connor Crawford plays Ellis Eyers
Ellis Eyres plays Gary Sickert
Kem Hassan plays Dean Lennon
Emily Dowson plays Lisa Hendrix
Nicola Alexis plays Leanne Waller
Wolfe Miller plays Joel Kingston
Su Elliot plays Irene Francis
Rebecca Bowser plays Joanne Sickert
Vera spoilers
A synopsis of the episode Blue shares: “Joel Kingston is a copper’s copper from a respected and notable police family but when he is found dead, floating in a park lake, DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) finds herself investigating both sides of the thin blue line in order to find his killer.
“A complex family dynamic, tensions at work, and brushes with the underworld, paint a dark and complex picture. Joel was there to serve and protect but did his stubborn commitment to justice at any price lead to his death? Or, was he killed to stop him revealing a secret that would destroy someone’s life? Vera steps on toes and ruffles a few police feathers as she searches for answers as to why PC Joel Kingston is no longer on the beat.”
Vera airs Sunday nights on ITV1 and you can also watch online via ITVX.