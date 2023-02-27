Unforgotten cast revealed for series 5 of ITV drama

Unforgotten series 5 has arrived on ITV – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The hit crime drama is back with new lead casting following the shocking end of series four.
The new episodes welcome Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar who returns to play DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan.
A teaser for the new series shares: “The series opens with the clock ticking down to DCI James’s first day in her new job with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life. Determined to make a good first impression with her new colleagues, will Jess be in the right frame of mind to deliver and inspire the team?
“And inevitably how will the ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart haunt her? After all, Cassie will be big shoes for her to fill. Does she have the resolve, professionalism and spirit to live up to her much-admired and respected predecessor?”
Unforgotten 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 5 of Unforgotten
Sanjeev Bhaskar plays DI Sunny Khan
Sinéad Keenan plays DCI Jess James
Jordan Long plays DS Murray Boulting
Pippa Nixon plays DC Kaz Willets
Carolina Main plays DC Fran Lingley
Georgia Mackenzie plays Leanne Balcombe
Michelle Bonnard plays Sal
Ian McElhinney plays Lord Tony Hume
Hayley Mills plays Lady Emma Hume
Martina Laird plays Ebele Falade
Mark Frost plays Dave Adams
Rhys Yates plays Jay
Hebe Beardsall plays Cheryl
Andrew Lancel plays Steve James
Colin R. Campbell plays D. Spt Andrews
Kate Robbins plays Kate
Gráinne Keenan plays Debbie
Max Rinehart plays Karol Wojski
Claire Ganaye plays Elise
Watch Unforgotten on TV and online
The new series of Unforgotten begins on Monday, 27 February at 9PM on ITV1 and continues weekly on TV. Alternatively, you’ll be able to watch online via ITVX with all episodes dropping on Monday 27 February.
The series is the fifth to air on ITV1.
You can currently catch up on episodes on ITVX here.
A teaser for the first episode shares: “When a severed leg is discovered inside a chimney the team get to work identifying the victim. Cassie’s replacement has a rocky start as she clashes with a grieving Sunny.”