Unforgotten cast revealed for series 5 of ITV drama

Unforgotten series 5 has arrived on ITV – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The hit crime drama is back with new lead casting following the shocking end of series four.

The new episodes welcome Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar who returns to play DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan.

A teaser for the new series shares: “The series opens with the clock ticking down to DCI James’s first day in her new job with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life. Determined to make a good first impression with her new colleagues, will Jess be in the right frame of mind to deliver and inspire the team?

“And inevitably how will the ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart haunt her? After all, Cassie will be big shoes for her to fill. Does she have the resolve, professionalism and spirit to live up to her much-admired and respected predecessor?”

Unforgotten 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 5 of Unforgotten

Sanjeev Bhaskar plays DI Sunny Khan

Sinéad Keenan plays DCI Jess James

Jordan Long plays DS Murray Boulting

Pippa Nixon plays DC Kaz Willets

Carolina Main plays DC Fran Lingley

Georgia Mackenzie plays Leanne Balcombe

Michelle Bonnard plays Sal

Ian McElhinney plays Lord Tony Hume

Hayley Mills plays Lady Emma Hume

Martina Laird plays Ebele Falade

Mark Frost plays Dave Adams

Rhys Yates plays Jay

Hebe Beardsall plays Cheryl

Andrew Lancel plays Steve James

Colin R. Campbell plays D. Spt Andrews

Kate Robbins plays Kate

Gráinne Keenan plays Debbie

Max Rinehart plays Karol Wojski

Claire Ganaye plays Elise

Watch Unforgotten on TV and online

The new series of Unforgotten begins on Monday, 27 February at 9PM on ITV1 and continues weekly on TV. Alternatively, you’ll be able to watch online via ITVX with all episodes dropping on Monday 27 February.

The series is the fifth to air on ITV1.

You can currently catch up on episodes on ITVX here.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “When a severed leg is discovered inside a chimney the team get to work identifying the victim. Cassie’s replacement has a rocky start as she clashes with a grieving Sunny.”

