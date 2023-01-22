Vera cast from The Way the Wind Blows new episode 2023

Vera is back on ITV1 tonight with a brand new episode for 2023 – who’s on the cast of The Way the Wind Blows?
Award winning actress, Brenda Blethyn once again dons her iconic mac and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.
The hit ITV1 crime drama is inspired by the best-selling novels from by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.
The sixth and final episode of series 11, The Way the Wind Blows will air on Sunday, 22 January 2023 at 8PM.
Vera cast
The full cast of The Way the Wind Blows episode are:
Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope
Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart
Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams
Kenny Doughty plays DS Aiden Healy
Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards
Paul Kaye plays Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue
Michael Balogun plays Lee Milworth
Catherine Dryden plays Joanne Smith
Andrew Whipp plays Warren Dyden
Rochelle Goldie plays Jess Farnsby
Kris Mochrie plays Adam Michaels
Poppy Winter plays Samantha Michaels
Hopi Grace plays Ruth Farnsby
Alan Stocks plays John Batley
Ross Waiton plays Damien Richardson
Stacey Evans plays Ashley Dyden
Jon Edgley-Bond plays Barry Farnsby
Sian Webber plays Glenda McMann
Ezra Faroque Khan plays Hisham Kalb
Cynthia Emeagi plays Gemma Thompson
Charlotte Baker plays Lisa Millworth
Vera spoilers
A teaser of the episode shares: “When the body of Lisa Millworth is found washed up on the shore of the River Tyne, DCI Vera Stanhope questions who would want a beloved mother, loyal friend and popular manager at a green energy company dead.
“With few clues to launch her inquiry, Vera soon learns that Lisa has been in the middle of a storm both professionally and personally.
“As Vera and the team piece together Lisa’s final movements, Vera must delve deep into her checkered past as well as deal with more recent and potentially deadly problems that Lisa has been up against.
“Unresolved wounds, grievances, betrayal, misplaced loyalty and corporate cover ups all bubble to the surface which means Vera has to work harder than ever to zero in on the killer.”
Vera continues Sunday evenings on ITV.
You can watch online via the ITVX website.