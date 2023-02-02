The Gold is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

The crime drama tells the story of the infamous 1980s Brink’s-Mat robbery which saw £26 million worth of gold bullion stolen from a security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport.

A teaser shares: “The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake.

The Gold: Emun Elliott, Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer. Credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

“Inspired by extensive research and interviews with some of those involved in the events, The Gold is a pulsating dramatization which takes a journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals to tell this extraordinary and epic story for the first time in its entirety.”

The Gold start date

The Gold will begin on BBC One on Sunday, 12 February at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online on BBC iPlayer with all episodes available to stream after the first airs on TV.

The Gold stars Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington 1 and 2) alongside Jack Lowden (Small Axe: Mangrove, Slow Horses), Dominic Cooper (The Preacher, The Devil’s Double), Charlotte Spencer (The Duke, Cinderella), Tom Cullen (Becoming Elizabeth, Black Mirror), Emun Elliott (Guilt, Old), Sean Harris (Southcliffe, Mission: Impossible), Ellora Torchia (Ali and Ava, Midsommar) and Stefanie Martini (Prime Suspect, The Last Kingdom).

The TV series is written by Neil Forsyth (Guilt, Eric, Ernie & Me) and directed by Academy Award-winning Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye) along with Lawrence Gough (The Last Bus, Snatch, Misfits).