Emily in Paris Season 4 trailer promises more drama

Hold onto your berets, because Emily in Paris is back with a bang!

The official trailer for Season 4 has just dropped, and it promises more drama, romance, and chic Parisian adventures.

Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 released on August 15 and Part 2 on September 12.

Season 4 picks up after the shocking events of Camille and Gabriel’s wedding fiasco.

Emily finds herself in the middle of a love triangle, torn between Gabriel, who is expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie, who now has his worst fears about Emily and Gabriel confirmed.

At work, Sylvie confronts a dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates major shakeups.

Mindy and her band are gearing up for Eurovision but must get creative when funds run low.

Emily and Gabriel’s undeniable chemistry sizzles as they work towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten their dreams.

Lily Collins returns as Emily, joined by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.