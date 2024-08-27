The heat is on in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen this week as the third group of famous faces prepare to battle it out for a spot in the quarter-final.

Advertisements

This week’s culinary challengers are:

TV personality and X Factor star Jake Quickenden

Model and TV personality Christine McGuinness

Actor Tamer Hassan

Comedian Jamie MacDonald

Model and former Strictly contestant Emma Thynn (Emma Weymouth)

Their first task? A high-stakes round of Under the Cloche, where each contestant must whip up a dish using a mystery ingredient.

With options like figs, white sausages, and hake on the menu, there’s plenty of room for creativity.

But impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be no easy feat, and first impressions are crucial.

For those who don’t hit the mark, there’s one last shot at redemption.

Each celebrity will be asked to cook up their ultimate dinner party dishes—two plates they’d be proud to serve to friends and family at home.

Will they play it safe, or push the boat out to dazzle the judges?

One thing’s for sure: nobody wants to serve up a disappointment.

By the end of the night, one contestant will be heading home, while the remaining hopefuls move one step closer to the Celebrity MasterChef crown.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One and iPlayer.