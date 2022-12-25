Watch new Doctor Who trailer with David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Ncuti Gatwa and more!

A first look at Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials has been revealed!

A new trailer premiered tonight (Christmas Day) on BBC One giving a glimpse at the action to come over the next twelve months.

Doctor who will return for three specials in 2023 with David Tennant and Catherine Tate reprising their roles as the Doctor and Donna Noble for the 60th anniversary.

The pair will make their debuts over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor – Ncuti Gatwa – takes control of the TARDIS with companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “We wanted to give fans, friends and families a lovely little Christmas present – with a promise that 2023 will be a riot of Doctor Who goodness!”

Davies said of the transition: “If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!

“The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

Also joining the cast for upcoming episodes are Emmy and Tony-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris and Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney.

Plus, Jacqueline King will be reprising her role as Donna’s mother Sylvia, and Karl Collins as Donna’s long suffering husband, Shaun.

The show also welcomes Ruth Madeley who will be appearing as Shirley Anne Bingham.

Doctor Who airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

You can catch up with the most recent series and specials starring Jodie Whittaker in the title role on iPlayer now.