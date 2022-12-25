Call the Midwife 2022 cast revealed for Christmas special on BBC One

Call the Midwife is back tonight for its 2022 Christmas special – here’s who’s on the cast!

The new one-off special airs Christmas Day on BBC One at 7:55PM.

Set in December 1967, a teaser for the episode shares: “The Turners support a family still suffering the devastating effects of thalidomide, Miss Higgins is involved in an unexpected delivery, and the community stages a talent show.”

Call The Midwife Christmas special: Nurse Lucille Anderson (LEONI ELLIOTT), Nurse Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK). Credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

Here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast of the one-off…

Call The Midwife 2022 Christmas special cast

Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne

Linda Bassett plays Nurse Phyllis Crane

Judy Parfitt plays Sister Monica Joan

Helen George plays Nurse Trixie Franklin

Leonie Elliott plays Nurse Lucille Anderson

Stephen McGann plays Dr Patrick Turner

Laura Main plays Nurse Shelagh Turner

Cliff Parisi plays Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apsion plays Violet Buckle

Liz White plays Rhoda Mullucks

Vanessa Redgrave plays Voice of Jennifer Worth

Alice Brown plays Angela Turner

April Rae Hoang plays May Tang

Max Macmillan plays Timothy Turner

Chris Reilly plays Bernie Mullucks

A full synopsis of the Christmas episode reads: “The midwives move the maternity clinic into new premises and are delighted when one of their first patients through the door is Rhoda Mullocks, who the team know well. Rhoda is heavily pregnant and understandably nervous after her last baby was born with limbs affected by thalidomide.

“Nurse Crane cares for a heavily pregnant single mother, recently released from prison, while Sister Frances is called out to deliver a Sylheti mother’s child in a garment factory in a rough area of Poplar.

“Meanwhile, Fred decides that Poplar needs to come together to raise money for those families still affected by the train crash and pitches the wonderful idea of a festive talent show – Poplartunity Knocks!”

As well as watching on TV on Christmas Day from 7:55PM, you can watch online on BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile the brand new twelfth series of Call The Midwife will begin next weekend on 1 January.