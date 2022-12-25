Doc Martin cast revealed for Christmas special on ITV1

Doc Martin is back tonight for a Christmas special – here’s all you need to know.

The one-off follows the tenth and final series which aired earlier this year.

Martin Clunes reprises his iconic role as Dr. Martin Ellingham for the last ever episode of the ITV drama.

DOC MARTIN CHRISTMAS SPECIAL. Pictured: MARTIN CLUNES as Doc Martin,CAROLINE CATZ as Louisa,James and Mary.

The Doc Martin festive special airs on Christmas Day (Sunday, 25 December) at 9:05PM.

Doc Martin cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Doc Martin’s Christmas special…

Martin Clunes plays Dr Martin Ellingham

Caroline Catz plays Louisa Ellingham

Ian Mcneice plays Bert Large

Joe Absolom plays Al Large

Jessica Ransom plays Morwenna Newcross

John Marquez plays PC Penhale

Robyn Addison plays Janice Bone

Selina Cadell plays Mrs Tishell

Ron Cook plays Leonard

Eileen Atkins plays Ruth Ellingham

Angela Curran plays Caitlin

Elliott Blake plays James Henry

Emily Daglish-Laine plays Mary Elizabeth

Melanie Downs plays Parent

Richard Hainsworth plays Second Parent

Imogen Opie plays Julie/Bevy Leader

Zachary Smith plays Young Martin

Emma Amos plays Agatha Higgins

Dan Ball plays a paramedic

Claire Bloom plays Margaret Ellingham

James Care plays the delivery Man

A teaser for the Christmas special shares: “Portwenn is full of festive fun, until Doc Martin has the grotto closed down because he fears Santa has something contagious, upsetting the children, including his own son James. While awaiting the results of the tests to find out why Leonard is so itchy the Doc tells him he cannot be Santa until they have the diagnosis.

“Leonard is determined to show the Doc the magic of Christmas, and tries to deliver the Ellingham’s Christmas presents down the chimney. Martin is furious, and remonstrates with Leonard for putting himself at risk on the roof of their house, unaware James has witnessed it all. James decides to run away to find Santa, but Ruth bumps into him and persuades him to have breakfast, given the journey to the North Pole is a long one.

“To try to make up for James’ disappointment at not meeting Santa, Louisa decides, with the help of the village, to arrange a lantern parade, something she has fond memories of from when she was a child in Portwenn. PC Joe Penhale is thrilled to be asked to don his Santa suit and lead the parade.”

As well as airing on ITV1 on Christmas Day, you’ll also be able to watch online on ITVX.

For now you can catch up with past episodes and series of Doc Martin on ITVX here.