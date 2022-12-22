Line Of Duty set to return for new series with special episodes

Line Of Duty is reportedly set to return for new special episodes.

Police thriller Line Of Duty first started in 2012 on BBC Two and proved an instant hit.

The most recent sixth series aired last year and fans have been asking if there will be another series ever since.

Martin Compston in Line Of Duty

It’s now been claimed that the drama WILL be back – but not for a full series.

According to The Sun newspaper, the show is set to return with three special episodes.

An insider told the tabloid: “There was a very strong feeling, particularly among fans, that there was unfinished business with Line of Duty.

“Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion — now Jed can deliver that.”

They added: “The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis.”

The episodes are said to be set to air from 2023.

Cast regulars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar are all to return to the show.

Speaking last month about the possible return of Line Of Duty, Adrian Dunbar told ITV’s Lorraine: “There is every possibility. We’re all keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll hear something at some point. We all want to get back together again. We’d love to go back to Belfast again.

“The last time we did it it was in lockdown, so we were all in bubbles. We couldn’t get out… everything was shut. So we’d like to get back to Belfast for a bit of fun.”

For now, you can watch episodes of Line Of Duty on BBC iPlayer here.