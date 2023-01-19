Hotel Portofino start date confirmed for drama on ITV1

Hotel Portofino. Pictured: (L-R) OLIVER DENCH as Lucian Ainsworth, OLIVIA MORRIS as Alice Mays-Smith, ANNA CHANCELLOR as Lady Latchmere, NATASCHA MCELHONE as Bella Ainsworth, MARK UMBERS as Cecil Ainsworth, ADAM JAMES as Jack Turner and ASSAD ZAMAN as Anish Sengupta. (c) Eagle Eye Drama

Hotel Portofino is the brand new drama coming to ITV1 in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

Hotel Portofino is a historical family drama, set in the 1920s on the Italian Riviera.

A teaser shares: “At its heart Hotel Portofino is a high-octane family drama full of emotional highs and lows, with a classic ‘whodunit’ mystery woven through, which builds to a dramatic climax.”

Hotel Portofino. Pictured: LOUISA BINDER as Constance March and OLIVER DENCH as Lucian Ainsworth (c) Eagle Eye Drama

After first premiering on BritBox, the series is now on its way to ITV!

Hotel Portofino start date

Hotel Portofino will start on ITV1 on Friday, 3 February at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online on ITVX. The full series is currently available on ITVX with a premium subscription.

Natascha McElhone (Ronin, Californication, Halo) leads the cast as Bella Ainsworth, the daughter of a wealthy industrialist who moves to Portofino to set up a quintessentially British hotel in the breathtaking beautiful town of Portofino.

Mark Umbers (Home Fires) plays her charming aristocratic but dangerous husband Cecil and Anna Chancellor (Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Hour) plays the hotel’s most influential but very hard to please guest, Lady Latchmere.

The series also features Italian star Daniele Pecci (Orgoglio) as charismatic Count Carlo Albani and rising star Rocco Fassano (Skam Italia) takes on the role of anti-fascist activist Gianluca Vitali.

A teaser shares: “Created and written by Matt Baker the series captures the long- established literary tradition of comic and idiosyncratic, British ‘innocents abroad’ but also reveals darker more serious storylines, set against the historical backdrop of the rise of Mussolini’s fascism.

“Embracing themes of sexual and racial liberation Hotel Portofino will deliver a heady cocktail of subplots in a breathtaking Italian setting.”