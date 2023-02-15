Unforgotten 2023 start date confirmed as new series comes to ITV1

Unforgotten is back for a new series in 2023- when does it start on TV?

Following the shock ending of series four, the new series welcomes RTS award winning actress Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James alongside returning Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “The new series opens with the clock ticking down to DCI James’s first day in her new job with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life. Determined to make a good first impression with her new colleagues, will Jess be in the right frame of mind to deliver and inspire the team?

“And inevitably how will the ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart haunt her? After all, Cassie will be big shoes for her to fill. Does she have the resolve, professionalism and spirit to live up to her much-admired and respected predecessor?

“Jess’s first case is the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated period property in Hammersmith, London. But how long have they been there and is this a murder dating back to the 1930’s or has the body been disposed of in more recent times?”

When does Unforgotten start?

The new series of Unforgotten begins on Monday, 27 February at 9PM on ITV1 and continues weekly on TV.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to watch online via ITVX with all episodes dropping on Monday 27 February.

The series is the fifth to air on ITV1.

You can currently catch up on episodes on ITVX here.

Also returning to the cast for series five are Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting and Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley, Georgia Mackenzie as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe, Michelle Bonnard as Sunny’s partner, Sal and Pippa Nixon as DC Kaz Willets.

They’re joined by new characters Jay, played by Rhys Yates (The Outlaws, Silent Witness), Bele with Martina Laird (Summerland, The Bay) in the role, Tony played by Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls), and Max Rinehart (Jekyll and Hyde, Miss You Already) as Karol. Hayley Mills will also play Tony’s wife, Emma.

