Call The Midwife start date confirmed for new series on BBC One

Call The Midwife is back for a new series in 2023 – when does it start on TV?

The hit BBC One drama will be back for its twelfth series in the New Year.

As ever, the hit drama tells the tale of life in London’s hard-up East End as midwives welcome new lives in the changing times of the 50s and 60s.

Call The Midwife Christmas special: Nurse Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Collette Corrigan (FRANCESCA FULLILOVE), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK), Nurse Lucille Anderson (LEONIE ELLIOTT). Credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions

Here’s all you need to know about Call The Midwife’s return to BBC One soon!

When does Call The Midwife’s new series start?

Call The Midwife will return with a Christmas special on Christmas Day – Sunday, 25 December – at 7:55PM on BBC One.

The first episode of series 12 will follow a week later on Sunday, 1 January at 8PM on BBC One.

The new series will then continue weekly with eight episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

A teaser of the opening episode shares: “It is April 1968 and change is coming to Nonnatus House. The sisters intend to make a good impression on new recruit Sister Veronica. It’s clear she is no shrinking violet and will ruffle a few feathers.

“Racial tensions cast a shadow over Poplar following Enoch Powell’s incendiary ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech. Nancy and Trixie team up to support terminally ill patient, and Fred is saddened to receive an official letter confirming the disbandment of the Civil Defence Corps.”

Those on the cast for the new series include Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Leonie Elliott, Laura Main, Megan Cusack, Cliff Parisi and Annabelle Apsion.

You can catch up with past episodes of Call The Midwife online via the BBC iPlayer here. The series first debuted in 2012 and has aired almost 100 episodes to date across its 11 series and specials.

Meanwhile the show has already been renewed for a further series, seeing Call The Midwife continue into 2024.