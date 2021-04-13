Call The Midwife has been renewed up until series 13 on BBC One.

Ahead of Series 10 of Call The Midwife starting on Sunday, the BBC has confirmed the show will be on air until at least 2024.

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: "The enduring popularity of Call The Midwife is a testament to the extraordinary love and creativity from its creator Heidi Thomas and its producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank.

"We are delighted to have secured the future of Call The Midwife, and look forward to enjoying more adventures for the inhabitants of Nonnatus House for years to come."

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, added: "It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

"Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future - full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies - they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."

Pippa Harris, Executive Producer, commented: "We are all delighted by this vote of confidence from the BBC, and are looking forward to delivering more laughter, tears and babies for our loyal fans.

"Over the past 10 years it has been an honour to see how warmly the show has been embraced by audiences around the world, thanks to the skilful writing of Heidi Thomas and the brilliant work of our cast and crew."

As well as the main series, there will be a yearly Christmas special.

The new series of Call The Midwife will start on TV on Sunday, 18 April at 8PM on BBC One

For now you can catch up with Call The Midwife online here via BBC iPlayer.