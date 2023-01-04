Maternal is the brand new drama coming to ITV1 in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

The new medical series is about three female doctors returning to post-pandemic frontline medicine after maternity leave and having to heroically balance the intense demands of the NHS and motherhood.

A teaser shares: “Maternal explores working motherhood with wit, warmth and humour and offers a unique perspective on our beloved, overstretched NHS, and the people who hold it together. Sometimes.”

MATERNAL. Pictured: PARMINDER NAGRA as Dr Maryam Afridi.

Written by Jacqui Honess-Martin, the drama has been directed by the prolific BAFTA nominated director James Griffiths, who has set up countless hit US series including Black-ish, Episodes and A Million Little Things.

Maternal start date

Maternal starts on Monday, 16 January at 9PM on ITV1. The series has six episodes which continue weekly.

You’ll also be able to watch online with all episodes available to stream on ITVX after the first airs on TV.

The drama will bring together leading actresses Parminder Nagra (DI Ray, Blacklist), Lara Pulver (The Split, The Alienist) and Lisa McGrillis (King Gary, Mum).

A synopsis of the show reveals: “Jacqui’s scripts introduce us to Paediatric Registrar, Dr Maryam Afridi, played by Parminder Nagra, who is full of doubt that she can cope with the emotional demands of treating children now that she has her own; Ms Catherine MacDiarmid, played by Lara Pulver, a single mother and successful surgeon determined to be one of the boys in the macho world of surgery; and Dr Helen Cavendish, played by Lisa McGrillis, a Registrar in Acute Medicine, who is wrestling with a self-prescribed role that sees her mothering everyone in her life.”

Writer Jacqui Honess-Martin said: “I am thrilled to bring this funny, warm and quietly political story to ITV. It’s been humbling to have the opportunity to hear the stories of so many brave and brilliant female doctors working in the NHS over the past two years and I know the incredible team working on this show will do them proud.”

More on: ITV TV