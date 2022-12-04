Bad Education first look at ten-year reunion special coming to BBC Three

Bad Education is back with a brand new reunion special – and here’s a first look.

Bad Education first debuted in 2012 and went on to run for three series as well as a Christmas special.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the show would return in 2022 with a 10-year anniversary special.

Jack Whitehall returns as teacher Alfie Wickers for the festive one-off which sees Alfie with his old students one last time as they return to Abbey Grove for a joyfully chaotic careers day.

Bad Education reunion: Rem Dogg (JACK BINSTEAD);Usma (ASHA HASSAN);Fraser (MATTHEW HORNE). Credit: BBC/Tiger Aspect/Matt Crockett

Bad Education reunion: Mitchell (CHARLIE WERNHAM);Chantelle (NIKKI RUNECKLES);Alfie Wickers (JACK WHITEHALL);Joe (ETHAN LAWRENCE);Grayson (JACK BENCE). Credit: BBC/Tiger Aspect/Matt Crockett

A teaser shares: “The Christmas special episode of Bad Education will reunite useless teacher and big kid Alfie Wickers with his old students one last time as they return to Abbey Grove for a joyfully chaotic careers day.

“Amidst the mayhem, Stephen’s quest for musical theatre stardom hasn’t gone quite as planned and Alfie has a decision to make – will he finally leave the school forever to be with Gulliver.”

Bad Education: Reunion will air on Thursday, 15 December at 9PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Bad Education reunion: Chantelle (NIKKI RUNECKLES);Alfie Wickers (JACK WHITEHALL);Joe (ETHAN LAWRENCE);Grayson (JACK BENCE). Credit: BBC/Tiger Aspect/Matt Crockett

Bad Education: Mitchell (CHARLIE WERNHAM);Alfie Wickers (JACK WHITEHALL);Joe (ETHAN LAWRENCE);Chantelle (NIKKI RUNECKLES). Credit: BBC/Tiger Aspect/Matt Crockett

Jack Whitehall said of the special: “I’m so pumped for a ten-year anniversary special of Bad Education, the show that launched my career. I have such fond memories and it will be great for the fans to check in and find out what class K have been up to since they left and if Alfie Wickers is still as much of a melt as they remember.”

The anniversary reunion special will be followed by a brand new full series which will see former cast members Layton Williams (Stephen) and Charlie Wernham (Mitchell) return, this time as teachers. Mathew Horne will also return to the cast.

Bad Education reunion: Chantelle (NIKKI RUNECKLES). Credit: BBC/Tiger Aspect/Matt Crockett

Bad Education reunion: Grayson (JACK BENCE). Credit: BBC/Tiger Aspect/Matt Crockett

A previous released teaser shares: “The eagerly awaited new series will see Stephen and Mitchell get to grips with their new career and wayward students, all whilst new headteacher and control freak Ms Hoburn looms large.

“Meanwhile, recently departed head Mr Fraser and his questionable ‘bants’ continues to hang around the school in various lowly roles as HR struggle to fire him.”

A start date for the new series is to be confirmed.

For now, you can watch the show’s three series online via BBC iPlayer here.