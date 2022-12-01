The Traitors results and spoilers from new BBC One reality game show

Here are all results and spoilers from BBC One’s new reality game show The Traitors.

The show begins with 22 contestants competing for a prize pot worth up to £120,000 as they compete in the ultimate game of deception, skill and trust.

Amongst the group are The Traitors, a select group of contestants who must ‘murder’ players each night without getting caught.

The Traitors contestants: (L-R) Amos, Maddy, Fay, Ivan, John, Theo, Kieran, Andrea, Wilfred, Meryl, Alyssa, Tom, Claudia Winkleman (host), Aisha, Imran, Alex, Claire, Nicky, Matt, Amanda, Rayan, Hannah, Aaron. Credit: BBC/,Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

The other contestants, known as the Faithfuls, must work out who The Traitors are and vote them off in a group meeting at the end of each day.

Those who make it to the end of the game have the chance to win the prize money. If they’re all Faithfuls they’ll share cash – but if any Traitors remain they’ll steal it for themselves.

Who are The Traitors?

Viewers are in on the game, knowing exactly who The Traitors are and what they are up to.

In the opening episode, the initial Traitors were revealed as 21-year-old student Alyssa, 28-year-old senior fundraiser Wilfred and 54-year-old estate agent Amanda.

However throughout the game they will have opportunities to turn more of the Faithfuls to Traitors.

The Traitors results and spoilers

Episode 1

At the start of the first episode, Kieran and Amos were immediately eliminated in an opening twist.

No one was voted off or murdered as the initial Traitors were secretly chosen as Alyssa, Wilfred and Amanda.

Episode 2

The Traitors decided to murder Aisha and eliminate her from the game.

The first contestant voted off by the group was Nicky who revealed she was a Faithful.

Episode 3

The Traitors decided to murder Claire and eliminate her from the game.

The second contestant voted off by the group was Imran who revealed he was a Faithful.

Episode 4

To be announced

Going into episode four, the three Traitors Alyssa, Wilfred and Amanda all remain in the game together with Faithfuls Maddy, Fay, Ivan, John, Theo, Andrea, Meryl, Tom, Alex, Matt, Rayan, Hannah and Aaron.

The Traitors air on BBC One and iPlayer. The next episode airs on Tuesday, 6 December at 9:15PM on BBC One.