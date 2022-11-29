Inside No. 9 returns to BBC Two this Christmas with a special festive episode.

Titled The Bones of St Nicholas, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith will be joined by guest stars Shobna Gulati and Simon Callow as they serve up a disturbingly spooky Christmas story set in a mysterious church.

Reece Shearsmith said: “We were delighted to be asked to do it and it’s come together in a lovely way and is a real treat for Christmas. I think it will be great to settle down and watch on a late December night and have your spine tingled.”

Steve Pemberton said: “We discussed many, many different ways of presenting a Christmas special and the one we were really excited by was Christmas ghost stories.”

A teaser shares: “The spooky story features Dr. Jasper Parkway (Pemberton) who has booked an overnight stay in a reputedly haunted church on Christmas Eve. However, much to his dismay, he is soon joined by unwanted guests Pierce (Reece Shearsmith) and Posy (Shobna Gulati), who have even brought their own sleeping bags.

“Together with the eccentric warden Dick (Simon Callow), it doesn’t look like Jasper is going to be lonely this Christmas. Even though sherry, biscuits and Yuletide phantoms are on offer, why is Jasper so keen to be left to his own devices?”

An air date is to be announced.

Callow said of joining the cast of the special: “It’s a very sparky, original series. Mention of it always provokes gargles of admiration. I thought I’d like to be part of that!”

Shobna Gulati added: “It has its own unique genre of TV, something you can’t put in a box. Often a perfect blend of drama, comedy and horror. To be a part of this is very special to me.”

Alongside the festive special will be the return of Inside… Inside No. 9 podcast, the companion series to the long running anthology, available from 24 December.

Inside No. 9, will return to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer with its eighth series in 2023.