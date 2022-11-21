Sally Lindsay and Neil Morrissey are to star in a brand new Channel 5 drama.

Love Rat is described as “an escapist fantasy which transforms into a terrifying psychological thriller”.

Sally Lindsay (The Madame Blanc Mysteries) will lead the ensemble cast, and joined alongside by Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty, Unforgotten), Alexis Georgoulis (The Durrells) and Ramon Tikaram (Pennyworth, Brassic, The Great). Further casting is to be announced.

A teaser shares: “This four-part series will follow recently divorced Emma, played by Sally Lindsay as she enjoys a whirlwind holiday romance with charming hotel proprietor, Niko, played by Alexis Georgoulis on the paradise island of Cyprus.

“When she realises that Niko and his partner-in-crime George, played by Ramon Tikaram, have scammed her out of her life savings, she embarks on a dangerous mission to get her money back, aided by ex-husband Pete, played by Neil Morrissey.”

Sally Lindsay said: “Love Rat is a brilliantly entertaining story, full of twists and surprises; it really turns the topic on its head which is what drew me to the project. Emma is an interesting and layered character that everyone will be rooting for as she takes control of her situation and her destiny.”

The drama is produced by Clapperboard Studios with Polly Buckle (A Discovery of Witches) as lead writer and Katherine Churcher (Grantchester, Killing Eve) as director.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK added: “I’m really happy to work once more with the creative and talented team at Clapperboard Studios to bring Love Rat to screens, and with a stellar cast including Sally Lindsay, who our viewers know and love as Jean White in The Madame Blanc Mysteries and in Cold Call prior to that. Expanding Channel 5’s original drama slate, this psychological thriller promises to be one to remember.”

Love Rat begins filming in Cyprus this month and is due to air in 2023 on Channel 5.