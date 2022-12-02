Stephen Mulhern returns with In For A Penny Christmas special

Stephen Mulhern returns with a festive special of In For A Penny this Christmas.

Once again Stephen is back on the road with the popular on the street game show, sprinkling lots of surprises on the unsuspecting Great British Public who will be challenged to take part in a series of hilariously silly games… All with a Christmas twist.

The one-off Christmas special will see Stephen bring some festive cheer to the residents of Peterborough.

A teaser reveals: “Viewers will see games including Christmas Who Who, where they have to guess which famous face is hiding behind the Santa costume.

“In Naughty or Nice our contestants will be faced with a host of Christmas presents with a difference, some will be filled with gravy whilst others will be filled with confetti. Find the confetti and they win a cash prize.

“In the final round the public will have to play the iconic ‘stopwatch game’, but will they be able to hold their nerve to win the £1000 jackpot.”

In For A Penny’s Christmas special airs this festive period on ITV1 and ITVX with an air date to be confirmed.

Also this Christmas, Stephen will be fronting a special Christmas Catchphrase.

He’ll host the one-off festive Catchphrase, asking three well known celebrities to say what they see as they attempt to guess some popular sayings and phrases to win money for their chosen charities.

Past episodes of Catchphrase and In For A Penny are currently streaming on ITVX.