Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win returns with a new celebrity Christmas special and a second series!

After first launching at the start of the year, a one-off festive instalment comes to ITV1 and ITVX this festive period.

The special will be followed by a brand new second series, once again giving contestants the chance to play for the world’s first unlimited jackpot.

ITV tease: “The unique never-ending money ladder – which has had a makeover and is now bigger than ever – sees contestants take on a series of questions where every answer is a number. From ‘How many segments are in a chocolate orange?’ and ‘How long is a man’s size 10 foot in centimetres?’ to ‘How many fingers and thumbs can be seen on The Mona Lisa?’ hosts Ant and Dec guide contestants as they attempt to climb the Limitless ladder.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win on ITV and ITV Hub ©ITV

“Correct answers will bank them cash. But if they go over, even by one, they’ll crash out and leave with nothing. With a vast array of fiendish questions, including new music-based questions, viewers will be shouting at the telly as they join in this latest appointment-to-view series. And with contestants getting higher up the ladder than ever before, huge cash prizes are on the line.”

The Christmas special – air date to be confirmed – will see celebrity pairs trying to conquer the Limitless ladder. The famous duos will all be hoping for some festive luck as they play for their chosen charities.

Meanwhile the new second series introduces a new lifeline that sees contestants able to turn to Ant and Dec for help. How will the hosts fare when the tables are turned?

Dec said: “We got a lot of feedback after the first series with people saying, ‘This is really tense! It’s hard to watch, it’s nerve-shredding!’ and this year it’s even more so. Sorry guys! We get higher up the ladder and more often.

“Contestants are nervous and stressed…they’re playing for very, very big sums of money. It’s really nerve-wracking. Very, very tense at times with a lot of jeopardy, but God it’s really watchable!”

Ant added: “The great thing about this show is that everybody can have a go at the answers because the answer to every question is a number. You can be shouting your answers to the TV and the whole family can have a go and see who does best. You don’t need to be the brain of Britain to get involved.”

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win airs on ITV1 and ITVX.