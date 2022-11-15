Applications are now open for the return of Gladiators on BBC One in 2023.

The iconic challenge show will be back next year as members of the public are invited to take on a brand new generation of Gladiators.

The new series will include brand new games alongside classic challenges, culminating at the end of each episode with fan favourite The Eliminator.

Opening applications this week, the BBC is on the hunt for both contestants and elite Gladiators.

The broadcast shares: “Contenders Ready! Gladiators Ready! Gladiators, one of the most exciting and energetic sports entertainment gameshows ever, will be returning to TV in its brand new home on the BBC.

“The much loved Saturday night staple will be back with a brand new generation of superhuman Gladiators who will compete against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength.

“We are searching the UK for elite athletes at the peak of their physical fitness to be part of the new generation of Gladiators. We are also on the hunt for contenders who have the speed and skill to take on the mighty new Gladiators.”

If you’re aged 18 or over you can apply online here. The closing date is 1 April 2023.

Gladiators first launched in 1992 where it ran until 2000 before a short-lived revival in 2008 and 2009.

Filming will take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield with an air date and host for the new series to be announced.

Announcing the reboot earlier this year, Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC, said: “Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

“Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”