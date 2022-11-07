Screw cast announced for second series of Channel 4 prison drama

Casting has been announced for the second series of Channel 4’s prison drama Screw.

Set in a busy men’s prison, the show is created by BAFTA nominated writer Rob Williams (The Victim, Killing Eve) who has previously worked and volunteered inside prisons.

The second series will welcome Lee Ingleby (The A Word, The Serpent Queen) as Morgan, a new prisoner with a hidden agenda.

Returning to the cast are Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials, Little Birds), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls), Faraz Ayub (Line of Duty, Suspicion), Stephen Wight (I May Destroy You, Manhunt), Ron Donachie (Titanic, Game of Thrones), Laura Checkley (King Gary, Detectorists), Ben Tavassoli (Bulletproof, Compulsion) as Louis Costa.

Other new faces on the wing include Barnaby Kay (Wallander, The Five) playing the new Governor; Leo Gregory (Green Street, Out of Control) playing prisoner Reeks and David Judge (Romeo and Juliet, Prey) playing prisoner Hemmings.

A teaser of the second series shares: “After the tragic events of the series one finale, our team of embattled prison officers, led by Leigh Henry, are determined to make a fresh start.

“But as those behind the cell doors of C Wing know only too well, moving on isn’t always simple. With changes at the very top and fresh faces both on the wing and in the staff room, Leigh’s new bond with Rose – and the secrets they share – will be tested to the limit.

“As the whole team struggles to make a difference to the complicated lives in their care, rumours of an undercover policeman on the wing not only threatens order at Long Marsh, but could blow open a criminal plot involving at least one of our officers. And one way or another, the truth will come out…”

Gemma Boswell, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor said: “We’re excited to be back in Glasgow to start filming Series 2 of Screw and to welcome Lee Ingleby who is a fantastic addition to our brilliant cast. Series 2 promises even more drama, intrigue and humour on C Wing and we can’t wait to get started.”

The first series is currently available to watch online on Channel 4 here.