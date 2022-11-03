The Day of the Jackal TV adaptation coming to Sky

Sky has announced a new TV series based on the novel The Day of the Jackal.

The new series is based on Frederick Forsyth’s seminal thriller and its award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures.

Collaborating with streaming service Peacock in the US, Sky describes the new take as a “bold, contemporary reimagining” which will “delve deeper into the chameleon like ‘anti-hero’ at the heart of the story, in a high octane, cinematic, globetrotting ‘cat and mouse’ thriller, set amidst the turbulent geo-political landscape of our time.”

Gareth Neame, Executive Producer, Carnival Films said: “It is an exciting prospect to work with Ronan Bennett and Brian Kirk on this contemporary cat-and-mouse thriller inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s respected novel and the much admired and remembered Fred Zinnemann movie.

“We’ll retain the pan-European setting and play to the strengths of episodic television in this fast paced, intelligent international thriller with the story of an assassin and the race to stop him still at the heart of the action.”

Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming added: “We’re excited to adapt this internationally recognized classic into an updated, timely, political thriller. Shepherded by novelist and showrunner Ronan Bennett and Carnival, this action-packed high-stakes drama is sure to be an edge-of-your seat adventure for Peacock audiences.”

Meghan Lyvers, Director of Original Drama, Sky Studios UK&I commented: “The Day of the Jackal is a timeless international espionage thriller that is beloved the world over. Ronan’s propulsive storytelling will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, and we cannot wait to bring this premium, cinematic, globe-trotting series to Sky audiences across Europe.”

Production on the series will commence next summer.

The series will be available on Peacock in the US and on Sky in the UK

