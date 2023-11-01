This Morning has revealed its annual Top Toys list for Christmas 2023 – here’s what’s on the list and where to buy online!

Today saw hosts Josie Gibson and Rylan Clark, together with consumer expert Alice Beer, revealed This Morning’s top toys for Christmas 2023, with one lucky viewer getting the chance to win the lot!

Alice said, “You really want to make sure you get the ultimate toy underneath the Christmas tree and that right combination of educational, fun with an element of surprise that will not break the bank.”

This Morning Top Toys list 2023

BIGGIES SUPER-SIZE INFLATABLE MEGA PLUSH – Buy here

BRIO BUILDER POWER SCREWDRIVER – Buy here

SESAME STREET ELMO SLIDE PLUSH – Buy here

EVERYBODY 1-2 SWITCH! GAME – Buy here

EDURINO STARTER SET – Buy here

BARBIE POP REVEAL – Buy here

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES PIZZA TRUCK – Buy here

LITTLE LIVE PETS DOG HOUSE – Buy here

PLUS-PLUS TUBES – Buy here

BITZEE INTERACTIVE DIGITAL PET – Buy here

The presenters then announced that they were giving away all the toys to one lucky viewer.

After taking a look at all the toys, Rylan said: “We are actually giving one lucky viewer the chance to win all of our top toys in our free competition, all you need to do is head over to the This Morning app and head to the win section where you’ll find all the information you need.”

Meanwhile on today’s show, it was a case of ‘I’ll be back’ for real when Alison Hammond was reunited with Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger.

When Alison asked if he’d missed her, Arnie smiled: “Of course I did! How did you know?”

As the pair became reacquainted again, Arnie confessed how he didn’t want his picture to be on the front cover of his new book. He said, “The funny thing is I didn’t even want to be on the cover because I felt it’s not a book about me, it’s a book about what I want to teach others, and how to make people happier. It’s about the people out there, not about me. But the publisher said, ‘no, are you crazy?’ and it went on to be a number one bestseller so who am I to argue?!”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10AM on ITV