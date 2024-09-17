Michael Parr makes explosive return to Emmerdale

Michael Parr is making a dramatic return to Emmerdale, reprising his role as the fan-favourite bad boy Ross Barton, six years after leaving the village.

Michael first joined the soap in 2013, quickly winning over viewers with his portrayal of the troubled but charming Ross.

Known for his complicated relationships and dangerous escapades, Ross is set to make a splash when he reappears on screen later this year.

During his initial stint, Ross’s love life was as rocky as his schemes. He was involved in a heart-wrenching relationship with Donna Windsor, which ended tragically when Donna took her own life, leaping from a car park roof with dodgy criminal Gary North. This loss left Ross devastated, showing the emotional depth behind his tough exterior.

Ross later had a secret affair with Debbie Dingle, who was engaged to his brother Pete at the time. Things got messier when it was revealed Ross had a one-night stand with Debbie’s mum, Charity, resulting in the birth of baby Moses.

Known for his dangerous plots, including one to kill his own brother Pete, Ross’s most memorable storyline was his battle with depression after surviving a horrific acid attack.

Now, with old wounds still open, Ross’s return is bound to stir up unresolved issues and spark fresh rivalries in the village.

Michael Parr said: “I’m over the moon to be returning to Emmerdale. Ross is a character I’m extremely fond of and I’m excited to explore what he’s been up to over the past five years.

“After seeing the scripts, I can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store. One thing I can say is Ross’s return will no doubt create fireworks.”